Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Players Invest In Technological Advancements For High-Performance

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refrigerated goods trucking companies are increasing investments in technological innovations such as cloud computing, IoT, solar-powered systems, and communication technologies such as GPS, 5G for accountability, visibility, and performance in refrigerated transportation. For instance, in April 2020, Carrier Transicold, a US-based land transport refrigeration solutions provider launched solar charging system for transport refrigeration unit batteries, with an innovative design that conveniently fits on top of the unit. The innovative solar charging system is capable of delivering 2.0-amp power delivery by combining ultrapure silicon cells with a high-performance charge controller.

TBRC’s refrigerated goods trucking market research shows that the market growth is aided by increase in food exports forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Increasing food exports is furthering the demand for refrigerated trucking and transportation. For instance, according to the agriculture and agri-food report, in the year 2020, from January to October, the Canadian agri-food and seafood exports increased by 10%, reaching $61.0 billion. According to the refrigerated goods trucking industry analysis, the increase in food exports drives the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-goods-trucking-global-market

The global refrigerated goods trucking market size is expected to reach $55.94 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3.9%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to reach $69.13 billion in 2025. The global refrigerated goods trucking market share is expected to reach $80.62 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Major players covered in the global refrigerated goods trucking industry are Prime Inc., Stevens Transport, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., C.R. England, Marten Transport Ltd.

TBRC’s refrigerated goods trucking market report is segmented by vehicle type into light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, by temperature into single temperature, multi-temperature, by application into poultry, meat, and seafood, dairy and beverages, bakery and confectionery, pharmaceutical, other food products, others.

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market 2022 - By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Temperature (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Application (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature, Poultry, Meat, And Seafood, Dairy And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Other Food Products), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a refrigerated goods trucking market overview, forecast refrigerated goods trucking market size and growth for the whole market, refrigerated goods trucking market segments, geographies, refrigerated goods trucking market trends, refrigerated goods trucking market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5571&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automobiles And Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Truckload Transportation, Less-Than-Truckload Transportation, Intermodal Transportation, Dry-Bulk Transportation), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Services (Truckload Carriers, Less-Than-Truckload Carriers, Other Transportation Services), By Activities (General Long-Distance Truckload Transit, General Long-Distance Less-Than-Truckload Transit, Logistics Planning, Container Trucking Long-Distance, Motor Freight Trucking Long-Distance), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/longdistance-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC