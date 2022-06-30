Global Hardware Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hardware market size is expected to grow from $100.21 billion in 2021 to $108.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is expected to grow to $144.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Metal consumption by the aerospace sector is expected to increase during the forecast period, thus driving the hardware industry growth.

The hardware market consists of the sales of metal hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce metal hardware, such as metal hinges, metal handles, keys, and locks (except coin-operated, time locks).

Global Hardware Market Trends

Many hardware manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns.

Global Hardware Market Segments

The global hardware market is segmented:

By Type: Furniture Hardware, Motor Vehicle Hardware, Builder's Hardware, Other Hardware

By End-User: B2B, B2C

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global hardware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hardware Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hardware market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hardware market, hardware global market share, hardware global market segments and geographies, hardware global market trends, hardware global market players, hardware global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hardware global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hardware Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Assa Abloy AB, Dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, Blum Inc, Tyman PLC, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co. Ltd, and MISUMI Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

