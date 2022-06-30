Strategies For Global Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $6.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The global diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $9.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing prevalence of various respiratory diseases contributed to the global respiratory devices and equipment market growth by increasing the use of diagnostic devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

The respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market consists of sales of diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture respiratory devices and equipment. Respiratory devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market Trends

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in portable and wireless diagnostic respiratory devices. The trend is being driven by the ease of handling, cost-effectiveness, advanced features of these devices, and their suitability for use at home care organizations. Innovative technology-enabled portable respiratory devices are being launched into the market, which, unlike traditional devices, can be used for immediate diagnosis of vital signs, for example, the patients’ respiratory rate and the pulse rate.

Global Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Instruments and Devices, Assays and Reagents

By Test Type: Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By Disease Type: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis, Others

By End-User: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory devices and equipment market outlook, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market analysis and forecasts market size and respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market growth, diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market share, diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market segments and geographies, diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market players, diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) industry research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ResMed. Inc, Medtronic PLC, Massimo Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Philips Healthcare, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

