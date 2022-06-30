Strategies For Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market size is then expected to grow to $7.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. According to the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market analysis, the rising prevalence of valvular heart disease has driven the need for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures, thus driving the market.

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consist of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market Trends

According to the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market overview, companies are increasingly preferring polymer valves over traditional mechanical and bio-prosthetic valves/tissue valves. Polymer heart valves are prosthetic heart valves made of polymeric materials and have better functioning than tissue and mechanical heart valves. Mechanical heart valves come with a lifelong requirement of using blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clotting whereas bioprosthetic heart valves come with a short life span that needs several replacements and have a risk of valve degradation. Polymeric heart valves on the other hand support better blood flow and reduce the risk of blood clotting and therefore do not have the disadvantages of tissue and mechanical valves. Therefore, various companies are focusing on the development of polymeric heart valve technologies, For instance, the California Institute of Technology and Foldax announced the development of the Tria heart valve that combines LifePolymer, an advanced biopolymer material, and a patented bio-inspired design to offer a heart valve able of serving for 15 years without calcification, risk of clotting, or damage to red blood cells.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Transcatheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, Mechanical Heart Valve

By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Product Type: Repair Products, Mitral Valve Repair Devices, Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices

By Technology: Biological Valve, Decellularized Valve

By Geography: The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova, Abbott, Jenavalve technology, Lepu medical, Cryolife, Neovasc Inc, and St. Jude medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

