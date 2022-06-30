Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous commercial vehicle market size is expected to grow from $5.17 billion in 2021 to $6.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The global autonomous commercial vehicles market size is expected to grow to $13.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%. The increase in government approvals for testing autonomous trucks on public roads drives the autonomous commercial vehicle market growth.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market consists of sales of autonomous commercial vehicles and their related services. Autonomous commercial vehicles are also known as self-driving or robot vehicles. The autonomous vehicle uses various technologies and software such as artificial intelligence, RADAR sensors, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and others to navigate, control, and drive the vehicle.

Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Trends

The major players in the autonomous commercial vehicles market are acquiring technology and robotics companies to develop advanced technologies.

Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Segments

By Vehicle: Truck, Trailer, Bus, Others

By Automation Level: Driver Assistance, Partial Automation, Conditional Automation, High Automation, Full Automation

By Fuel Type: Conventional, Hybrid Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

By Geography: The global autonomous commercial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous commercial vehicle global market overviews, autonomous commercial vehicle market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous commercial vehicle market, autonomous commercial vehicle global market share, autonomous commercial vehicle global market segments and geographies, autonomous commercial vehicle global market players, autonomous commercial vehicle global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous commercial vehicle market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Volkswagen, Daimler, Tesla, Denso, Continental, Waymo, BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, and AB Volvo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

