Veterinary Disposables Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary disposables market share is expected to grow to $0.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the veterinary disposables market growth during the historic period.

The veterinary disposables market consists of sales of veterinary disposables by companies that manufacture veterinary disposables. Veterinary disposables are products that are meant for single-use, used for the treatment of diseases in animals.

Global Veterinary Disposables Market Trends

Companies are increasingly investing in mergers and acquisitions with other players to drive product innovations which is a key trend shaping the veterinary disposables market outlook. According to the veterinary disposables market overview, to succeed in the increasingly competitive market, companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players through acquisitions and mergers. In April 2020, Heska Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and markets products related to companion animal care, acquired Scil Animal Care for $125 million. Through this acquisition, Heska Corporation expects to expand in the European region. Social Animal Care is a European company that specializes in the distribution of animal health laboratories and imaging diagnostic products and services.

Global Veterinary Disposables Market Segments

The global veterinary disposables market is segmented:

By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Wound Management Consumables, Fluid Administration and Therapy Consumables, Airway Management Consumables, Gastroenterology Consumables, Needles, Others

By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global veterinary disposables market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary disposables global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary disposables market, veterinary disposables market share, veterinary disposables global market segments and geographies, veterinary disposables global market players, veterinary disposables global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary disposables global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henry Schein, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Jorgensen Laboratories, BD, Cardinalhealth, and Medtronic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

