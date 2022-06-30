Global Handheld Surgical Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Handheld Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the handheld surgical devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $6.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global handheld surgical devices market size is then expected to grow to $8.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment market growth.

The handheld surgical devices market consists of sales of handheld surgical devices and related services.

The use of handheld devices and equipment in minimally invasive surgeries is increasing. The low cost of handheld instruments compared to robotic systems is the major factor for the increasing use of these devices in most surgical settings. Technical advancements in handheld surgical instruments are increasingly adopted by surgeons due to the improvement in the ease of use of these instruments.

The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Scalpels, Forceps, Retractor, Dilators, Graspers, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

By Application: Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Others

By Geography: The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, CooperSurgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Moria.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

