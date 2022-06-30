Dental Implants Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental implants market size is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global dental implant market size is then expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants.

The dental implants market consists of sales of dental implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental implants. A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is put in the jaw to carry a tooth or bridge substitution.

Global Dental Implants Market Trends

Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics.

Global Dental Implants Market Segments

The global dental implants market is segmented:

By Product: Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants

By Material: Titanium, Zirconium

By End-Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Geography: The global dental implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental implants global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and dental implants industry growth, dental implants global market share, dental implants global market segments and geographies, dental implants global market players, dental implants global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental implants market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

