Strategies For Global Clay Products And Refractories Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the clay products and refractories market size is expected to grow from $133.21 billion in 2021 to $146.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The clay product and refractory market size is expected to grow to $205.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The clay products and refractories market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The clay products and refractories market consists of sales of clay and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) engaged in shaping, moulding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Equipment and tools used in clay product manufacturing include crushers, grinders, wire cutters, high-pressure cylinders, rollers, dryers, and burners.

Global Clay Products And Refractories Market Trends

Many clay product and refractory manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns.

Global Clay Products And Refractories Market Segments

By Type: Pottery, Ceramics, and Plumbing Fixtures, Clay Building Material and Refractories

By Process: Grinding, Cutting, Mixing, Shaping, Honing

By Material: Quartz, Chamatte, Sand, Sawdust, Slag, Pulverized Coal

By End-User Vertical: Construction, Automobiles, Steel Making, Cosmetics, Food Industry, Others

By Geography: The global clay products and refractories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides clay products and refractories global market overview, clay products and refractories global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global clay products and refractories market, clay products and refractories global market share, clay products and refractories global market segments and geographies, clay products and refractories market players, clay products and refractories global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The clay products and refractories market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: LIXIL Group, Internacional De Cerámica, S.A.B. De C.V, Kyocera Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc, RHI Magnesita N.V, The Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited, Imerys S.A, Vesuvius plc, and Corning Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

