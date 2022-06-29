Boat Repairing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the boat repairing market size is expected to grow from $4.96 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The global boat repairing market is then expected to grow to $8.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The increasing demand for recreational boats is anticipated to boost the boat repairing market growth.

The boat repairing market consists of sales of boat repairing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Boat Repairing Market Trends

Robots are used for performing many activities in the maritime industry, from cleaning and maintenance to full-on driverless craft, to reduce the risk for humans and to increase the efficiency of the process.

Global Boat Repairing Market Segments

The global boat repairing market is segmented:

By Type: Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats, Others

By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

By Service: Collision Damage, Fire Damage, Submergence, Groundings, Transport Damage

By Geography: The global boat repairing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Brunswick, Riviera, Holyhead Boatyard, Ancasta International Boat Sales, Survitec Survival Craft, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, and General Dynamics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

