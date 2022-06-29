Morocco Records 4,009 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 29 - Morocco reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 1,225 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,855,212 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,340,378, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,546,104 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,209,302, while recoveries increased to 1,171,180, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,751), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (860), Fez-Meknes (500), Marrakech-Safi (266), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (179), Souss-Massa (131), Draâ-Tafilalet (101), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (97), the Oriental (44), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (37), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (23) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (20).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,104, with three cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat, Rabat-Salé-Kénitra and Béni Mellal-Khénifra.

The number of active cases has reached 22,018, while 38 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 135.

MAP 28 June 2022