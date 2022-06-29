Submit Release
Ministry of Interior Has Deployed Series of Measures for Proper Management of Local Finance and Reform of Tax System (Minister)

MOROCCO, June 29 - Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said Tuesday that his department spares no effort to develop and implement a battery of measures concerning the management of local finance and the reform of the tax system.

Anxious to improve the management of local finance and diversify its resources, the ministry has adopted a set of legal and operational measures that focus on the implementation of Law No. 07.20 amending and supplementing Law 47.06 on the taxation of local authorities, as well as the preparation of a draft law on fees, payments for services rendered and fines to local authorities, said Laftit who was responding to oral questions in the House of Advisors.

Regarding operational measures, the Minister cited the establishment of two integrated computer systems for the management of tax revenues and expenditures of local authorities, the facilitation of tax collection and support for communities suffering from an annual budget deficit exceeding 700 million dirhams, in addition to the contribution to the financing of development projects for the benefit of some communities with limited financial resources.

In the same vein, Laftit reported the adoption of a series of measures aimed at reducing unpaid bills, including the consolidation of the capacity of local tax administration, the qualification of human resources and the establishment of training programs, in addition to the harmonization of interventions of the various parties responsible for the management of taxation and under the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

MAP 28 June 2022

