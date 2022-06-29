Global Biopsy Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biopsy devices market size is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The global biopsy device market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the biopsy devices industry growth.

Want to learn more on the biopsy devices market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3283&type=smp

The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient's body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Trends

Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy. The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Segments

The global biopsy devices market is segmented:

By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires

By Imaging Technology: MRI-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, CT Scan

By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Others

By End-User: Diagnostics and Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global biopsy devices market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-devices-global-market-report

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biopsy devices market overviews, biopsy devices market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the biopsy devices global market, biopsy devices global market share, biopsy devices global market segments and geographies, biopsy devices global market players, biopsy devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biopsy devices global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Devicor Medical Products, and Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-biopsy-global-market-report

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-radiology-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC