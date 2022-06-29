Hemostatic Gels Market to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR through 2032 Amid Rising Volumes of Surgical Procedures Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global hemostatic gel market is projected to grow at a 7.1% annual rate through 2032, fueled largely by the rise in cancer treatment costs throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. The global market for porcine-based hemostatic gels is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032

As per Future Market Insights' latest analysis, the global hemostatic gels market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022, with sales projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Against this backdrop, the market size will surpass US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.



Increasing adoption of hemostatic gels during surgical procedures for blood loss management is spurring demand for effective hemostatic gels. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is necessitating the adoption of these gels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 45% of the population in the U.S. suffers from at least one chronic disease that requires surgical procedures.

Globally, around 2,000,000 people die from hemorrhage each year, out of which approximately 1,500,000 deaths are due to trauma injuries. Similarly, every year almost 60,000 people die in the U.S. due to hemorrhaging and blood loss. These figures indicate the need for hemostatic gels during surgical procedures to improve clinical outcomes.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of porcine-based hemostatic gels are expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032.

In terms of indication, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to account for 33.1% of the total market share over the assessment period.

By end user, demand for hemostatic gels across hospitals will increase at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North America hemostatic gels market in 2021, holding 82% of the total market share.

Demand for hemostatic gels in India is forecast to grow at a 7.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

Sales in the U.K. hemostatic gels market are expected to increase at a 7.1% CAGR through 2032.

China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at an 8% CAGR over the forecast period.





“Rising adoption of effective hemostatic gels across various industries for the protection of the workforce is expected to fuel demand in the market. In addition to this, rising awareness regarding the usage of hemostatic gels for blood loss management across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the hemostatic gels market are adopting strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities to improve their global presence. For instance:

In 2019, Baxter International, Inc. introduced Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, its new hemostatic agent. Floseal Hemostatic Matrix U.S.FDA approved and is used to stop bleeding during surgical procedures.

In 2021, Medcura, Inc. together with ASO LLC launched Rapid-Seal, a new class of antibacterial hemostatic gel. This product meets the market demand for a transparent gel that will be easily applied during surgeries.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hemostatic gels market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Key Market Segments Covered In Hemostatic Gels Industry Research

By Material:

Bovine-Based

Porcine-Based

Polymer-Based





By Indication:

General Surgery

Dental Surgery

Veterinary Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Veterinary Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Online Sales





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Development and Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors



Full TOC click Here

