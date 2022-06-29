Aspia Space joins NVIDIA Inception to bring cloud-free Earth observation imaging to global market

Composite visible light image showing a view of Des Moines, Iowa, on 8 June 2022. Aspia Space’s ClearSky image (right) vs the direct view with ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellite, obscured by cloud (left).

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspia Space today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advances in AI and data sciences.

Aspia Space provides clients with its ClearSky Earth observation solution that sees through clouds. By bringing together artificial intelligence and satellite imaging, ClearSky offers organizations unprecedented cloud-free Earth observation imaging and understanding of the conditions and trends on the ground, across multiple sites, anywhere in the world.

The pioneering downstream Earth observation analysis service provides organizations with accurate, rapid, regular, cloud-free high-resolution images of the ground almost anywhere in the world, from entire countries down to a pixel scale of 10m. This gives clients across a wide range of sectors, from agriculture to insurance to environmental management, the opportunity to solve problems faster, assess risk, discover new opportunities and manage resources more effectively.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Aspia Space to further scale up its AI-accelerated Earth observation products for the global market, including North America.

Jim Geach, co-founder of Aspia Space, commented: “Joining Inception enables us to tap into the platform’s leading technology, resources, and network of pioneering tech start-ups. Following our successful launch in the UK, Aspia Space is focused on developing our offering for the global market, providing access to our ClearSky cloud-free Earth observation data and insights to more markets and industry sectors, as well as developing new products at the interface of AI and Earth observation, allowing our clients to make better decisions, improve productivity and reduce risk.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Case study: Aspia Space partners with Origin Digital to bring cloud-free imaging to the UK agriculture sector

In February 2022, Aspia Space announced its partnership with UK ag-tech company Origin Digital to bring ‘ClearSky’ cloud-free imaging to the UK agriculture sector. Farmers using the revolutionary service are guaranteed to receive a satellite image every six days showing them how their crop is developing, whatever the weather. This is in contrast to traditional, weather-dependent imagery which can often have gaps of several weeks between cloud-free views.

Analysis by Origin Digital found that while the European Space Agency’s widely used ‘Sentinel 2’ satellites captured an average of just 13 clear images per UK farm in 2021, ClearSky can produce more than 60.

ENDS

About Aspia Space:

Founded in 2021 and based in Cornwall, UK, Aspia Space is a company pushing the limits of Earth Observation data.

With over two decades of expertise in image and spectral analysis rooted in astrophysics, and bringing to bear cutting-edge deep learning techniques, Aspia Space is innovating in downstream Earth Observation analysis.

Aspia Space is passionate about deriving meaning from remote sensing data, unlocking value and gaining insights that others cannot. This allows our customers to make better decisions based on reliable intelligence, leading to improvements in efficiency, productivity and sustainability.