Digital Advertising Market Growth Expands With Increasing Internet User Base And Convenience Of Self-Service Platforms

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by organizations that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. The main platforms of digital advertising are mobile Ads (In-APP and mobile web), desktop ads and digital TV, which refers to the transmission of television signals using digital rather than analogue technologies. The various format of Ads includes digital display ads, internet paid search, social media and online video and these are used across a diverse range of end use industries including media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, and the travel industry.

Reference to the Global Market Model will evidence the rise in demand of the Digital Advertising Global Market, anticipated to grow from $486 billion in 2021 to $562 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market. The internet is now used extensively for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. According to Internet World Stats, as of March 2021, the number of internet users in the world is 5.2 billion which accounts for more than 65% of the global population, peaking at 94% in North America. In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also driving the digital advertising market by providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements. The ease of being able to set up and administer their own campaigns is a huge draw for advertisers towards digital marketing. This increase in the internet user base along with the convenience of self-service platforms is expected to drive demand with the market size projected to reach $980 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of around 15%, further growing to approaching $1800 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13%.

Not surprisingly, given its internet penetration levels, North America was the largest region in the digital advertising market, accounting for around 43% of the global market in 2021, with Asia-Pacific and Western Europe following behind with around 32% and 18% of the global market, respectively. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global digital advertising market. By individual country, the USA had significantly the largest share of the global market accounting for around 41%, with China in second position with a share of 21%. The major developing countries of India and China are forecast to show the most growth in the period 2021 to 2026 with CAGR’s of 17.1% and 15.4% respectively.

The market is segmented into Mobile Ads (In-App and Mobile Web) and Desktop Ads, each with an equal share of the market at around 43%, with Digital TV and Other Platforms making up the balance. All segments though, are forecast to show similar growth rates in the period 2021 to 2026 with CAGR’s of around 15%.

Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market with advertisers adopting augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience. For instance, in 2021, Snapchat, a pioneer in AR ads, has launched a studio to assist clients in developing augmented reality advertising and experiences, as part of an effort to popularize the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated pictures over a person's perspective of the actual world. AR ads are more than simply informative as people have the opportunity to interact with the content rather than just viewing it.

