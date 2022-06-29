VAVA 4K laser projector v.s. Dangbei Mars Pro: which is better?
VAVA 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro are both 4K laser-positioned smart projectors with ALPD tech. What are the differences?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAVA 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro are both 4K laser-positioned smart projectors with ALPD tech. What are the differences? What kind of users are they suitable for? Which one is recommended?
Throw ratio
The most significant difference between VAVA 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro is the throw ratio---VAVA 4K laser projector is an ultra-short-throw projector with a throw ratio of 0.23:1 while Dangbei Mars Pro is a normal projector with a throw ratio of 1.27:1. Some of you may wonder: what does the difference exactly mean in real scenes? Simply put, VAVA 4K laser projector can be directly set close under the projection wall or screen. While for Dangbei Mars Pro, you need to place it beside your sofa or at a certain distance from the projection images. The specific distance varies from different throw ratios. Thus, based on this, you need to match your space to pick up a suitable one.
The closer the projection distance, the more convenient the projection would be. So VAVA 4K laser projector would be better in terms of throw ratio. But there must be some other differences in other aspects. Don’t hurry to make a decision. Let’s move on.
Resolution&Brightness
Both VAVA 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro are powered by 0.47” DMD chip and DLP tech, promising the stunning detailed 4K imagery. As for the brightness, the Dangbei Mars Pro comes in 3,200 ANSI lumens, and is able to maintain full-color saturation even if there are a few lights in your viewing area. VAVA 4K laser projector is rated for 1,800 ANSI lumens, which is adequate for most indoor and dark spaces. In terms of brightness, apparently Dangbei Mars Pro with 3200 ANSI lumens wins a lot in the vivid and sharp image output.
About Projection Image
Except for stunning 4K resolution, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts HDR10 and HLG to enhance the image quality. Also, VAVA 4K laser projector sports HDR to enhance the performance. There is also a difference in the projection size. The VAVA 4K laser projector can project a screen to a maximum size of 110 ″, while the Dangbei Mars Pro can project from 60″ to a maximum of 300 ″.
Audio system
In terms of the sound system, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with two 10W speakers, which support Dolby Audio and DTS, providing an audio feast with pleasant and clear sound. VAVA 4K laser projector is tuned by Harman Kardon Sound, allowing a beautiful sound quality. Regarding the sound, the two are not comparable.
Smart functions
As smart projectors, VAVA 4K laser projector supports keystone correction, electric focus, multiscreen, etc. Dangbei Mars Pro has been studied in-depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. It supports a couple of auto adjustments including auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen-off, etc. Also, both sport MEMC, low latency, and 3D, providing you a better experience in action movies and large-screen games.
BUILT-IN System
VAVA 4K laser projector is fitted with Android 7.1 as the system. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0, with popular Disney +, HBO Max, YouTube, etc.
Memory&Ports
VAVA 4K laser projector is equipped with 2GB(RAM)+32GB(ROM), while Dangbei Mars Pro is loaded with 4GB(RAM)+128GB(ROM). Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot in memory. Does the memory count? Definitely yes! A large memory guarantees the smooth operation of the projector and offers you a chance to download many wonderful videos so that you can watch them from anytime to anywhere.
Regarding the ports, both of them can connect to different devices. VAVA 4K laser projector is equipped with HDMI*2, HDMI/ARC, USB*1, S/PDF, Ethernet, Audio out Mini Jack*1. Dangbei Mars Pro has fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, both of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and a Wi-Fi connection.
Other aspects
There is an impeccable feature of the VAVA 4K laser projector---wireless. The VAVA 4K laser projector is battery-built-in. You can put it anywhere at any time. This offers great convenience. Also, both supported ALPD tech and laser source, bringing stunning visual depth in a compact and long-lasting projector.
Price
VAVA 4K laser projector is listed at the price of $2,799. Dangbei Mars Pro is offering a special price of $1,899(with a temporary $200 discount).
Conclusion
VAVA 4K laser projector is suitable for users who need ultra short distance projection in small space. And Dangbei Mars Pro is more suitable for users with normal distance projection space. For light conditions, the Dangbei Mars Pro has the advantage of being more adaptable to different light conditions in terms of brightness. Also in terms of intelligent adjustment, Dangbei Mars Pro has more automatic adjustment and will be simpler to use. The VAVA 4K laser projector is unique in its wireless ease of use. So it would be better to make your choice according to the specific practical use scenario.
