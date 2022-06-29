Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,117 in the last 365 days.

INCUMBENT DONNA PILGER KORN EARNS BROWARD TEACHER'S UNION ENDORSEMENT

Broward Teacher's Union Endorsement Photo

Broward Teacher's Union Endorsement

Highly sought-after endorsement given after each candidate interviewed and Ms. Korn was given unwavering teacher support.

As a daughter of a teacher, former Western High teacher myself and still having a sister as a current teacher – the needs of our teachers is near and dear to my heart”
— Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward Teacher’s Union, the voice of the teachers of Broward County, has once again chosen Donna Pilger Korn the incumbent candidate as the right choice to represent the teachers of Broward County’s best interest.

“I am overwhelmed with the support of the teacher’s union” Korn exclaimed. “As a daughter of a teacher, former Western High teacher myself and still having a sister as a current teacher – the needs of our teachers is near and dear to my heart” she continued. After a series of discussions with all the candidates and a thorough vetting process of each candidate’s goals, it became clear to the teacher’s union that the only candidate with the experience and know how to continue to fight for the teachers of Broward is Ms. Korn.

Anna Fusco not only lauded the year after year raises that Donna has fought for but the open-door relationship, she has with all teachers made it an easy choice. “Donna routinely invites teachers to her home for open forum teacher chats. Moreover, she spearheaded the end of the year event for our teachers that has won universal acclaim”

This endorsement comes hot on the heals of earning the endorsements of Equality Florida and the Broward Principles and Assistant’s Association. Donna continues to lead all candidates in the race for seat 8 with public and private endorsements.

###

DISCLAIMER

A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate which she has accomplished for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers

Robert William Kuypers
Elect Donna Korn
+1 954-595-4799
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

INCUMBENT DONNA PILGER KORN EARNS BROWARD TEACHER'S UNION ENDORSEMENT

Distribution channels: Education, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.