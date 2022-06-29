INCUMBENT DONNA PILGER KORN EARNS BROWARD TEACHER'S UNION ENDORSEMENT

Broward Teacher's Union Endorsement

Highly sought-after endorsement given after each candidate interviewed and Ms. Korn was given unwavering teacher support.

As a daughter of a teacher, former Western High teacher myself and still having a sister as a current teacher – the needs of our teachers is near and dear to my heart” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward Teacher’s Union, the voice of the teachers of Broward County, has once again chosen Donna Pilger Korn the incumbent candidate as the right choice to represent the teachers of Broward County’s best interest.

“I am overwhelmed with the support of the teacher’s union” Korn exclaimed. “As a daughter of a teacher, former Western High teacher myself and still having a sister as a current teacher – the needs of our teachers is near and dear to my heart” she continued. After a series of discussions with all the candidates and a thorough vetting process of each candidate’s goals, it became clear to the teacher’s union that the only candidate with the experience and know how to continue to fight for the teachers of Broward is Ms. Korn.

Anna Fusco not only lauded the year after year raises that Donna has fought for but the open-door relationship, she has with all teachers made it an easy choice. “Donna routinely invites teachers to her home for open forum teacher chats. Moreover, she spearheaded the end of the year event for our teachers that has won universal acclaim”

This endorsement comes hot on the heals of earning the endorsements of Equality Florida and the Broward Principles and Assistant’s Association. Donna continues to lead all candidates in the race for seat 8 with public and private endorsements.

A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate which she has accomplished for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com