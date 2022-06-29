Submit Release
Governor Newsom’s CARE Court Clears Another Legislative Committee

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on CARE Court clearing the Assembly Health Committee:

“From a 39-0 vote on the floor of the state Senate, to the latest passage in two key Assembly committees, our efforts to advance CARE Court is receiving overwhelming, bipartisan support from California’s Legislature.

“Californians understand that we need a paradigm shift to help the thousands of individuals in crisis suffering with untreated psychosis and too often living on the streets.

“The passage of CARE Court will not only bring relief to those in dire need of care in the community, but it will also bring hope to their friends and family members who feel helpless under today’s status quo.”

The Governor’s CARE Court legislation, SB 1338 authored by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) passed out of the Assembly Health Committee in a 14 to 0 vote.

