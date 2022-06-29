Student-organized Hackathon, FreyHacks Helps 500+ Students Around the World Break Into the Tech Culture
The goal of FreyHacks was to encourage students of all skill levels to come together over a weekend and create something awesome out of nothing.WEST HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although FreyHacks was only a first-time hackathon, an impressive turnout of over 500 participants came together over the 48hr period of June 24th-26th and created nearly 80 projects. Participants consisted of enthusiastic students starting at the middle school level and going all the way up to graduate-level, including lots of students who had never written a single line of code before. Over 10 workshops were held over the hackathon weekend ranging from technical sessions using machine learning to live streams on navigating design software like Figma and Blender. Throughout the weekend, activities like hacker hangouts, AmongUs, and MS Paint with Bob Ross took place to cater to the interests of hackers and provide a brain break from the learning-filled weekend.
With the help of over 20 generous sponsors and community partners, FreyHacks was able to offer over $14,000 USD worth of prizes to both winners and participants. More than 10 different prize tracks were offered to inspire creativity and exploration of new technology. On the first day of hacking, Codédex offered an excellent python exploration workshop with founder Sonny Li where participants were encouraged to complete challenges for a chance to win Raspberry Pi 4’s to further facilitate interest in coding. Codédex’s mission as a learn-to-code platform for Gen Z made the format of the workshop especially engaging for student hackers. Individual prize tracks were offered for best use of thirdweb and best use of Assembly AI’s audio-intelligence API. With the backing of Major League Hacking and their partnerships with numerous companies such as GitHub, Twilio, and Cohere, multiple prize challenges for the best uses of their software enhanced and improved the FreyHacks hackathon experience.
Judges were blown away by the ambition and variety of projects submitted, including a brilliant Road Code hack that automatically finds a road trip route based on the inputted criteria, and SummerX which was a hack that saves lives of people who suffer from heat waves, illness, and more by providing helpful features on their website.
Students in various different time zones from all over the world came together and participated in FreyHacks to learn new technologies, meet other hackers, and create effective solutions to today’s problems. Even being the first time in the hackathon space, FreyHacks has already made its mark in the global tech community.
Celina Li
FreyHacks
hi@freyhacks.tech
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other