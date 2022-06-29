YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY CELEBRATES REAL ESTATE AGENTS AT 2022 MID-YEAR TOP PRODUCERS HAPPY HOUR
We are incredibly proud of the impressive milestones that our company’s hard-working agents have met in the first half of 2022”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After collectively surpassing more than $1 billion in real estate deals, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) hosted the company’s multi-millions dollars club mixer a 2022 Mid-Year Top Producers Happy Hour on Friday, June 24th. The event, which took place in Pasadena, included guest speaker Sinead Ortuzar from REALM and Aldo Arellano, Field Deputy from the Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang office. The Los Angeles County Assessor office presented the certificate of recognitions to the executives at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and Top 20 YHSGR 2022 Mid-Year top producers.
In addition to an awards ceremony honoring the top real estate agents, YHSGR clients were invited to attend Friday’s event. The client appreciation elements of the event included a raffle, food and beverages, and an opportunity to mingle with other homeowners in the area.
“We are incredibly proud of the impressive milestones that our company’s hard-working agents have met in the first half of 2022,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “As the real estate market continues to reach new heights, buyers and sellers are relying on highly-experienced professionals to guide them through the process. With guaranteed results, YHSGR is committed to ensuring each client receives the top-notch service they deserve.”
As one of the fastest-growing real estate agencies in the country, YHSGR guides its clients every step of the way, embodying its mission to positively impact the lives of people through second mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving. The agency’s proprietary platform works behind the scenes so agents can focus on client relations and sales. YHSGR partners with top producing real estate agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into marketing-leading businesses.
YHSGR is continuing to seek new real estate agents and partners to help the business grow. At YHSGR, real estate agents do no cold calling, no door knocking and no prospecting. Prospective agents are encouraged to get in touch at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
The best place to work, the best place to buy real estate, the best place to sell real estate. We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!
It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
