New Employment Connections Platform Launched by Global Mentorship Initiative
Connecting First Generation College Students and Refugee Learners with Life Changing Job Opportunities
Our mission is to create an ecosystem of opportunity through mentorship. This new recruitment service allows corporate partners to share open positions with program graduates.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) has launched a unique software platform that connects graduating college students from underserved communities with job opportunities in their fields of study. This platform is accessible by students who have completed a comprehensive, 14 week mentorship curriculum developed by GMI and administered by a network of over 1,600 seasoned professionals across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors.
— Jon Browning, GMI CEO
“Everyone has been helped on their journey,” said Karyn Scott, CMO and GMI Advisory Board Member, “Mentoring next gen leaders from underserved communities provides pathways to life and community changing opportunities. It also enriches corporate workforces with the diverse experiences and perspectives that our program graduates bring. It’s a true win-win.”
GMI, a 501c3 nonprofit, works with university and corporate partners in 95+ countries to provide structured, remote mentorship to graduating college students in historically underserved communities. Launched in March 2020, GMI now supports more than 2,000 students in 57 countries. 73% of program graduates land a job within six months of graduating.
“We have a responsibility to combine digital resources and corporate partnerships to connect thousands of students around the world with career opportunities,” said Browning. “GMI students don’t lack potential, they simply lack access.” GMI partners with companies including Microsoft, Clarivate, Xplor Technologies, ibex, Genpact, and Essential Utilities to provide mentors and connect graduates with employment opportunities.
GMI students include first-generation college students and refugee learners. Students complete 14 one-hour, personal mentorship sessions with a career professional that includes practical activities such as developing an online professional profile, writing a career plan, honing international communication skills and participating in mock interviews.
“Program graduates develop the soft skills required to land and excel in a job, and the ability to work autonomously, remotely, and follow through on team projects,” says Chad Fuller, GMI’s Chief Operating Officer. “These are the skills that young professionals need to succeed in today’s market.”
“My GMI mentor helped me to sharpen my career goals and the skills needed to land interviews with top companies. With GMI’s help I was hired at a leading telecommunications company and soon promoted to a better role,” said Vithusan, a graduate at Sri Lanka Technological Campus in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
