CCHR is Hosting a Series of Educational Webinars on the Mental Health Law
Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., will be the featured speaker at the seminar on July 9th.
It was reported during the Baker Act Task Force that an estimated 30% of the children being Baker Acted in Pinellas County alone did not meet the criteria.
As reported by the Baker Act Reporting Center, an astounding 35,965 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children across the state.
The Florida mental health law, Chapter 394, is broken down into five different parts and covers a tremendous amount of information including involuntary exams.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to better protect mental health human rights, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), is hosting two complimentary webinars on the mental health law in June. The webinars will cover the subject of involuntary examination in Florida, called a Baker Act.
The first online event is being held on July 9th from 1:00pm-2:30pm. This webinar will be delivered by attorney Carmen Miller. Mrs. Miller held the position of Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit for many years in Tampa, and is now in the private sector specializing in cases of those who are involuntarily committed under the Baker Act. This webinar is designed to provide mental health providers with a better understanding of the Baker Act including its history, use, impact on human rights and actions to take while protecting vulnerable persons and their rights. The general public is also invited to attend.
Specific Learning Objectives will include:
1. Understand the legal context and intentions of the Baker Act.
2. Be able to describe the laws regarding involuntary examinations.
3. Be able to identify the basic human rights impacted by the Baker Act and the Act’s unintended consequences.
4. Obtain action steps to protect yourself, your children, and all those impacted by the Baker Act.
Titled “Foster Children & The Baker Act”, the second webinar will be held on July 30th from 12:30pm-2:00pm. This online event is being held to raise awareness and Case Workers, Guardian Ad Litem, caregivers and foster parents, are all invited to join the conversation about the flaws in the foster care system and how many of these children end up being sent for involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act.
Specific Learning Objectives will include:
1. What foster children experience when they are thrown into the system and how this relates to the the parents, guardians and caregivers.
2. Basic rights which are impacted by the foster care system.
3. How the Baker Act is applied to foster kids.
4. What steps can be taken to better protect these children from abuse.
CCHR is dedicated to the protection of children and has been working to restore and protect the mental health human rights of all Floridians for decades. For information on how to protect your rights or to register for the webinars please call 1-800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
