July/August public meetings to address northwest Wyoming highway projects

A series of annual public meetings is scheduled in July and August to address future highway improvement projects in northwest Wyoming.

A key part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) process involves annual meetings with public officials and other individuals who play key transportation partnership roles in Wyoming, said Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten, P.E., of Basin.

"These in-person meetings provide an opportunity for local officials and citizens to provide input into WYDOT's planning process and to maintain and improve our excellent partnerships with counties, and cities and towns. Please plan to attend," Hallsten said. "The STIP is a 6-year program approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and it is continually updated."

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system.

The STIP is a prioritized construction plan for the 1,326 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming. Projects enter the STIP process based on a complex long range planning and needs analysis process, along with public input on known development issues that impact highway capacity.

A video about the STIP Process is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/JlJbJQT2Qxo .

WYDOT has planned in-person public meetings in July and August, as part of regular county commission meetings, to receive input and answer questions:

n  1:30 p.m.Tuesday, July 19, 2022 -- Washakie County -- Washakie County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1001 Big Horn Ave., Worland.

n  9 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 -- Hot Springs County -- Hot Springs County Government Annex Building, County Commission Chambers, 117 North 4th Street, Thermopolis.

n  1:30 p.m.Tuesday, August 2, 2022 -- Fremont County -- Fremont County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 450 North 2nd Street, Lander. 

n  11 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 -- Park County -- Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Avenue, Cody.

n  10 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 -- Big Horn County -- Big Horn County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 420 C Street, Basin.

 

MEDIA: Information is available by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803, or the WYDOT STIP project team at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.

