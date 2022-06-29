Submit Release
American Party Animals Announces Partnership with Giving Block

American Party Animals is proud to announce their partnership with Giving Block as they gear up to launch their first NFT collection benefiting non-profits.

We are very excited about our partnership with The Giving Block and the launch of our first NFT collection, benefiting non-profits across all political parties.”
— Gabe, Co-Founder, American Party Animals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Party Animals (APA), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to announce its partnership with The Giving Block, headquartered in Miami, Florida.

APA is launching its first NFT collection on July 19, 2022, and is partnering with The Giving Block, the number one crypto donation platform, to provide vetted charities to which APA will donate. The collection will feature 15K unique NFTs of Elephants, Porcupines, and Donkeys. The campaign is a non-partisan approach to politics representing Republicans, Libertarians, and Democrats.

The NFTs offer a utility to their holders by vote to allocate funds to 501c3 and 501c4 organizations representing their political values and beliefs. APA is one of the first politically based NFT projects that is focused on building community through structured Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO).


For those interested in obtaining one of the unique NFTs from APA, join the whitelist now. Get ready to Join Your Party on July 19, 2022.

