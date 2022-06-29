Press Releases

06/28/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Secretary of the State Denise Merrill

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the announcement that Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will step down effective at noon on Thursday, June 30.

“Denise Merrill has been a champion for free, fair and safe elections during an era of unprecedented and unrelenting challenges. Secretaries of State nationwide have never been more critical in protecting the safety of voters, and the legitimacy of our elections against disinformation and partisan voter suppression efforts. Denise Merrill has set the standard for professionalism. She ensured that every Connecticut voter had the ability to cast their ballot safely during the pandemic, and led nationwide efforts to safeguard our elections against cyberthreats and disinformation. She has been a powerful voice in state government since her days in the legislature. She has always been an important mentor to me and so many others. It was my honor to serve with Secretary Merrill as a state representative, and when she was my Majority Leader in the House. I had a special privilege to continue to serve with her as a constitutional officer, where together we protected the integrity of Connecticut elections. I wish her and her family all the best in this new chapter in her career,” said Attorney General Tong.



