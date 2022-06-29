Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Worth to reach US$ 240.1 Billion by 2032; Wi-Fi-based Technology most preferred: Fact.MR Study

The Rapid Proliferation of 5G Network Connections and Continuous Improvements in Artificial Intelligence Will Make Public Safety Wireless Broadband Services an Important Component in the Coming Years

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global wireless broadband in public safety market will embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects looking extremely promising. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 24.8%, reaching US$ 240.1 Billion in value by 2032.



Public safety enhances the market growth by increasing the use of wireless broadband in video surveillance, emergency medical monitoring, crime scene management, and other government organizations that depend on the technology. Additionally, the market growth will be boosted by the expansion of wireless broadband use for both the private and public sectors in the market. Improving the next-generation technologies in rural areas and enhancing the availability of wireless broadband services is critical for further expansion of the market.

With significant improvements in wireless broadband technologies as well as enhanced mobility, both government and private organizations are acquiring real-time information to safeguard the public with wireless broadband solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are also playing a significant role in sustaining growth.

Prominent Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Growth Accelerators

Growing demand for mobile connectivity and growth for 5G network to drive the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market

Increasing adoption of connected devices and integration of sensors combined with public safety concerns are driving growth in the global wireless broadband market in public safety. Additionally, technological advances and an increase in the demand for affordable and real-time information are driving the market growth.

Increasing use of mobile services and development of 5G networks has propelled market growth for wireless broadband in public safety market. Public safety applications are increasing government expenditures, and the rise of IoT is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The Mobile Economy Report 2019 stated that mobile services were used by about 5.2 billion people, which represents 67% of the global population. According to Cisco, 70 percent of the world's population will be connected to the mobile web by 2023.

Cisco predicts that global mobile subscriber numbers will reach 71% of the population by 2023. In public safety applications, wireless broadband technology is increasingly used at airports, railways, commercial buildings, and metros as critical communication applications are deployed in such locations.

In addition to the rise of internet users worldwide, modern wireless technologies have also grown in popularity. As a result of their popularity, advanced broadband infrastructure, such as the 4G, 5G, and LTE, is predicted to become more widespread in the future.

Key Segments Covered in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Industry Survey

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology :



Wi-Fi-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety

Single Band Dual Band Cellular M2M-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety 4G and 4G+ 5G



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Offering :



Wireless Broadband Hardware in Public Safety

Wireless Adapter Access Point and Range Extender Other Offerings Wireless Broadband Software in Public Safety Solutions Wireless Broadband Services in Public Safety Managed Services Professional Services



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Application :



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Communication

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Remote Monitoring and Surveillance Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Location Guidance Other Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Applications



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by End User :



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for First Responders

Fire Fighters Law Enforcement Other First Responders Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Infrastructures Commercial Facilities Healthcare and Medical Facilities Government Facilities Transportation System Sector Other Critical Infrastructures



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing collaboration helps manufacturers increase output and meet consumer demand, which increases profits and market share. The introduction of new products and technological innovations will enable end-users to take advantage of the products. Through strategic partnerships, the company can increase its capacity to produce.

In July 2021, Motorola and Sierra Wireless will work together to offer more cost-effective and reliable mobile connectivity to first responders. To overcome the challenges public safety agencies face with mobile connectivity, Motorola and Sierra Wireless are developing solutions to collect, stream, and offload video from body-worn and in-car video cameras.

In November 2021, Juniper Networks announced three new AI-powered offerings that are designed to simplify network operations for partners and end users, while increasing security and scalability. Juniper introduced two new Wi-Fi6E-capable access points, an IoT Assurance Service, and Support Insights that, according to one Juniper partner, are helping Juniper stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi6E from Juniper is a perfect match for use cases related to warehouses, public safety, and healthcare.

Key players in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

Aruba Networks

AT&T

Broadcom

RAPID7

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Hitachi

Juniper Networks

MOTOROLA

Huawei

Key Takeaways from Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Study

Global wireless broadband in public safety market value to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2022

Based on technology, Wi-Fi based wireless broadband to gain traction at over 24% CAGR

Wireless broadband in public safety hardware to me most sought after, growing at a 24.1% CAGR

U.S to be the dominant growth hotspot, reaching a value of US$ 83.6 Billion by 2032

U.K to experience a staggering 23.6% expansion with regard to the wireless broadband in public safety market

China to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 15.3 Billion across the 2022-2032 forecast period

Japanese and South Korean markets to collectively be valued at nearly US$ 23 Billion by 2032





