Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,011 in the last 365 days.

Shares extend gains, bolstered by bank and energy sectors

VIETNAM, June 29 -  

Facilities of Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) in the central province of Quảng Ngãi. BSR rose 2.8 per cent on Wednesday. Photo bsr.com.vn

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese shares rose on Wednesday, propped up by a slew of banking and energy stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index increased 1.27 per cent, to 1,218.10 points.

The benchmark increased 1.46 per cent, to close Tuesday at 1,202.82 points.

More than 588.4 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to VNĐ14.4 trillion (US$619 million).

Market breadth was positive with 136 losers and 326 gainers.

Banking stocks were darlings of the market with gainers including Military Bank (MBB), Techcombank (TCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BID), VietinBank (CTG), Việt Nam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB), Saigon-Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) and Vietcombank (VCB).

Energy stocks gained ground with gainers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), PV Power (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

"Today's market rallied at the beginning of the session, closing more than 15 points higher than yesterday with improved volume," said BIDV Securities Co.

"Market breadth tilted to the positive side. Regarding the transactions of foreign investors, they net bought on both HoSE and HNX. If VN-Index can overcome the resistance level of 1,250 in the coming sessions, it is likely to return to conquer the gap of 1,260- 1,280 points," the company said.

The 30 biggest stock tracker VN30-Index increased 1.33 per cent, to end at 1,273.41 points.

Gainers in the VN-30 group were FPT Corporation (FPT), Masan Group (MSN), and Khang Điền House (KDH), Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Sabeco (SAB), Vinhomes (VHM) and Mobile World Group (MWG).

In the basket, 23 stocks climbed, and five dropped.

On a sector basis, 20 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market gained ground, including insurance, oil and gas, banking, wholesale, construction, rubber production, IT and logistics, agriculture, real estate, food and beverage, retail and healthcare.

Losers, meanwhile, included seafood production, construction materials, securities, and plastic and chemical production.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index grew 1.23 per cent to end Wednesday at 283.87 points.

The northern market index had climbed 1.63 per cent to end Tuesday at 280.42 points.

Some 63.1 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1.3 trillion. — VNS

You just read:

Shares extend gains, bolstered by bank and energy sectors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.