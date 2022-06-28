Province Announces 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit Recipients

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2022

Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the eight newest recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province's highest honour. These remarkable individuals will be invested at a ceremony in September.

"This group of recipients has shown an extraordinary commitment to making the Province of Saskatchewan a better place for everyone," Mirasty said. "I congratulate each of these exceptional individuals and I thank them for the positive impact they have made on our province and its people."

The 2022 recipients are:

Wayne Brownlee, Saskatoon

Carol GoldenEagle, Regina Beach

Trevor Herriot, Regina

John Hopkins, Regina (posthumous)

Shirley Isbister, Saskatoon

Harry Lafond, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation

Dr. Alan Rosenberg, Saskatoon

Marilyn Whitehead, Saskatoon

This year's recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will join the 258 individuals who have previously been invested.

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to recognize excellence and achievement from outstanding Saskatchewan citizens. They have made significant contributions in areas such as art, agriculture, business and industry, community leadership, public service, research and volunteer service. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit or to nominate someone, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Diane RobinsonIntergovernmental AffairsReginaPhone: 306-787-1077Email: Diane.Robinson2@gov.sk.ca