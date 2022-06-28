Chinook fishing on the Little Salmon River from the mouth upstream to Smokey Boulder Road will close at the end of fishing hours on July 1. Anglers can see what areas remain open for fishing by checking the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules webpage.
You just read:
Chinook fishing season will end on the Little Salmon River on July 1
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.