Chinook fishing season will end on the Little Salmon River on July 1

Chinook fishing on the Little Salmon River from the mouth upstream to Smokey Boulder Road will close at the end of fishing hours on July 1. Anglers can see what areas remain open for fishing by checking the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules webpage. 

