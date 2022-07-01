Black Journalists Launch Independent News Blog BLKNewsNow.com Focused on Racial Issues in US

www.BLKNewsNow.com

BLKNewsNow.com, an independent blog dedicated to news and viewpoints for the Black community, officially launched July 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLKNewsNow.com, an independent blog dedicated to news and reports that impact Black Americans, officially launched on July 1.

The blog was founded by Corey Washington, a journalist with more than 20 years of experience in local news for small and large media outlets, including TV, Print, and Digital. Washington’s background includes covering national stories for the Black community during his experience as a freelance writer for Black Press publications. He founded the blog to help inform the Black community about important issues with short-form content delivered in a simple format that's easier for readers to digest with minimal distractions. The blog also aggregates news about the Black community around the world that mirrors the Black experience in the United States.

Washington, who is Editor of BLKNewsNow.com, said the blog is intended to highlight the issues the Black community faces and also provide an example of Black Americans' achievements. The blog will continue to grow through the year with more contributors, as well as include enterprise reporting, short fiction, celebrity interviews, and more.

“There can never be too many Black voices in news. I believe the legacy of the Black Press will continue to be using our unique voices to influence change that spurs better outcomes for Black America,” Washington said.

“In this age of digital journalism, I would honestly love to see more blogs and media companies that are Black-owned and operated. Black journalists everywhere have so much to offer, especially as we see the American landscape tilting toward more blatant acts of racism and racial disparities widening. BLKNewsNow.com is our approach to covering news for the Black community and presenting important conversations. A blog is the perfect format for us. We’ve been seeding the blog with content for the past two months, so I’m excited to now lift the veil and demonstrate our growth through the year into 2023,” he said.

Washington selected Falisha McGee, an activist and burgeoning journalist, to contribute as Associate Editor. McGee is passionate about the progress of Black Americans. She is also an avid supporter of Black women’s health and well-being.

“When Corey approached me about joining the project, I was honored to contribute. I truly believe in the work he is doing, and I’m glad to now be a part of BLKNewsNow.com. It’s important to disseminate information that may or may not be picked by other media outlets. I also recognize there is an issue with cultural competency in mainstream news — the way information about the Black community is delivered in some very basic ways. We want to resonate with Black readers,” said McGee.

“I'm ecstatic to contribute so that more people have a better understanding of what’s happening in the Black American experience, like Juneteenth for example. There are many people that didn’t know why it’s celebrated or what Juneteenth was and its significance, yet we were able to dive into the basics of Juneteenth while simultaneously generating more conversations about the holiday. Also, issues surrounding Black women’s health are very important to me, and I want to give more attention to the problems we face, as well as solutions for our population. The topic is getting greater attention, but it’s another example of a subject that needs more focus. There are numerous issues affecting the Black community, so I am glad to do my part and contribute to informing people,” McGee added.

Washington also recruited Gail Glispie to support BLKNewsNow.com as its Business Development Manager. Glispie has more than 30 years of experience in the for-profit sector, most recently as Assistant Vice President for Bank of America’s business service division in the Los Angeles market, including Beverly Hills and North Hollywood. Her experience includes working as a Marketing Consultant for Dell and Hewlett Packard, and Senior Government Account Executive for Canon Business Solutions, as well as BellSouth Communications. Glispie's hard work has earned her several accolades in her career, including a Century Club award and President's Club award with Canon. Throughout her career, Glispie has exhibited a passion for volunteering and helping underserved communities. She is a staunch advocate for resources that improve Black maternal health and help Black infants. She founded Agape Youth Services, a non-profit organization that mentors and counsels young adults, and is Executive Director of Bottles 2 Baby N Tots, a non-profit which provides assistance to low-income families with babies.

BLKNewsNow.com is represented by Yvette Morales of YM & Associates, a public relations and marketing agency based in Beverly Hills.

