Wei Art Collections Has Released The Most Expensive Physical Crypto Artworks
Crypto-related artwork soars in popularityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wei Art Collections believes that now and over time the top 100 contemporary art galleries and museums around the world will begin to showcase and exhibit crypto-related works, such as Gagosian Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, Lisson Gallery, the Guggenheim, and eventually perhaps, even the Lourve in Paris!
Wei Art Collections has expanded and is at the forefront of the creation of the most expensive physical crypto-related works of art. Wei Art Collections has released the most expensive physical artworks with commemorative Bitcoin Innovation Series 21 and Ethereum creations 4’ by 8’ in size and weighing approximately 130 pounds each. These actual physical art creations dominate the crypto/blockchain contemporary art sector. When asked, Jean Marquette of Wei Art Collections stated that physical art and NFTs have continued to increase in value even through recessionary times - which this new contemporary crypto-art genre will most likely also achieve.
It is remarkable that the new NFT digital art sector has been able to receive multi-millions in acquisitions from high-tech platform founders and other finance world whales and visionaries investing in this new field of expression. As an example, Beeple’s recent 69 million dollar recent sales success titled “5,000 Days” (being the most expensive NFT work sold to date) came from a fan of Beeple, a crypto-tech billionaire investor/buyer named Vignesh Sundaresan (also known as Metakovan) who first had his vision that he needed an NFT to support his own vision for the metaverse. When the buyer Metakovan saw that Beeple was going to be featured on Christie’s Auction House, he was determined to win the auction to acquire a work as part of his metaverse vision and venture as he mentioned in several interviews. It becomes apparent that new artists are not required to demonstrate extensive sales or a history of shows or exhibits prior to selling on these new NFT platforms.
The buyer was confident that through the reputation of this work being acquired through Christie’s Auction House which would bring notoriety to the sector which provided the credibility he needed for serving his venture’s goals. This purchase served as mutual support to all three parties involved.
In questioning Jean Marquette regarding what some of the inspirations were for his vision for bringing the Wei Art Collections Innovation Series 21 to fruition, Jean Marquette recalled that when Andy Warhol was asked about his paintings, he replied that he simply paints what’s popular.
Wei Art Collections, the most expensive physical crypto-art, features works that celebrate the bourgeoning field of Cryptography through the new world technology of blockchain digital assets. Owning an exclusive work from the WEI Art Collections Series will also serve as an investment that will go down in history and appreciate over time. For more information about the WEI Art Collections and how to be a part of this art world innovation please visit https:/weiartcollections.art/
Jean Marquette
Wei Art Collections
+971 4 311 6101
email us here