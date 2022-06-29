Submit Release
John Wood, former US Attorney and US House January 6th Committee Attorney, to run for US Senate as an independent

Announces Independent bid for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt

KANSAS CITY, MIISSOURI, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri voters will have a third option on their ballot when they vote for the United States Senate on November 8th. John Wood, the former Senior Investigative Counsel on the House January 6th Committee and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri is running as a common sense, conservative candidate for the open Senate seat, independent from a political party

“Missouri voters deserve better than the divisive, extreme choices they are being given by the two major parties in this race. I am conservative and a life-long Republican. But the primaries for both parties have become a race to the bottom. This was evident a few days ago when the leading candidate for one of the parties released a campaign advertisement glorifying violence against his political enemies, from his own party no less. Missouri deserves better. Missouri needs another option,” said John Wood. “Missouri is at a crossroads, and my candidacy offers a common sense alternative to the crazy extremes both parties are offering in this race.

Wood’s decision to run answers the calls for an independent candidate to run for the Senate from leaders such as former Senator John Danforth. Following Wood’s departure from his position on the January 6th Committee, Danforth commented that “John is a very serious person who would be a uniter and would be very good at working across the aisle and trying to be a serious legislator instead of just somebody putting out press releases about how angry he is, which is the current style in politics.”

Research suggests there exists a strong opportunity for an independent candidate like Wood in the race for Senate. A recently released memo from Missouri Stands United, a political action committee that polled the race found that “In the Missouri US Senate race, most voters are currently either undecided or likely to support their ‘lesser of two evils’ party nominees. However, a substantial pool of voters, across the political spectrum, would consider an independent alternative simply motivated by a desire to try something other than the status quo of the two party system.”

Wood made it clear that he expects to run a competitive and ultimately successful campaign effort.

“I am eager to launch this campaign focused on unifying our state and country rather than the extremist, even violent vision of the likely nominees for both parties,” Wood said. “I’m in this race to win it and am confident in our path to victory in November.”

