Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,000 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion Into Wal­mart for Poten­tial­ly Deceiv­ing Tex­ans About Opioids

Today Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Walmart for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) relating to the promotion, sale, dispensing, and distribution of prescription opioids.   

Walmart is required to report documentation of orders from January 2006 to the present to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and all Texas state agencies in Texas. OAG is investigating whether Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and whether Walmart failed to report suspicious orders as required by law.   

“I have fought for Texans who have been tragically impacted by the illegal marketing and sale of opioids, which have caused addiction and the untimely deaths of thousands of people each year,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I am committed to holding pharmacies accountable if they played a role in this devastating epidemic.”    

Attorney General Paxton has successfully secured for Texas over $1.819 billion from the makers and distributors of prescription opioids.   

Read of copy of the CID here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion Into Wal­mart for Poten­tial­ly Deceiv­ing Tex­ans About Opioids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.