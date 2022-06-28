Today Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Walmart for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) relating to the promotion, sale, dispensing, and distribution of prescription opioids.

Walmart is required to report documentation of orders from January 2006 to the present to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and all Texas state agencies in Texas. OAG is investigating whether Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and whether Walmart failed to report suspicious orders as required by law.

“I have fought for Texans who have been tragically impacted by the illegal marketing and sale of opioids, which have caused addiction and the untimely deaths of thousands of people each year,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I am committed to holding pharmacies accountable if they played a role in this devastating epidemic.”

Attorney General Paxton has successfully secured for Texas over $1.819 billion from the makers and distributors of prescription opioids.

Read of copy of the CID here.