Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,000 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Toombs County

Lyons, GA (June 28, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lyons, Toombs County, GA. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 28, 2022. One man is shot and in custody. No deputies are injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:37 a.m., Toombs County Sheriff’s Office deputies were located at 121 Rodney Stanley Road, Lyons, Toombs County, GA, to arrest Rabul Valdez, Jr., age 38, for outstanding warrants. When deputies made contact with Valdez inside the home, Valdez raised a gun at one of the deputies. At that time, the deputy shot Valdez. After being shot, Valdez dropped the gun, but then picked it back up and barricaded himself inside the home for approximately 4.5 hours. Valdez eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now in the Toombs County Jail

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Toombs County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.