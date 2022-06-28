Submit Release
Working visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 28 - On June 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon warmly and sincerely welcomed at the Dushanbe International Airport the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit.

In honor of welcoming the distinguished guest, Dushanbe International Airport was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

