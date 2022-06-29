Dellfer Accepted to Health ISAC and Will Contribute to Safety and Cybersecurity for Medical Devices
Former CTO for the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Communications Office Dr. Peter Fonash to Represent Dellfer on H-ISAC
Because of Dellfer’s coverage in many types of IoT devices, we have unique visibility into zero-day threats. We look forward to sharing our threat insights and working with H-ISAC thought leaders.”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellfer, the leading provider of cybersecurity for IoT firmware, today announced that the company has been accepted as a member of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC). Dr. Peter Fonash, the former Chief Technology Officer for the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity and Communications, will represent Dellfer in the ISAC member forum.
“The acceptance of Dellfer into H-ISAC is very exciting as it allows us to more effectively contribute to the industry’s cyber threat intelligence,” said Dellfer CEO James Blaisdell. “Because of Dellfer’s coverage in many types of IoT devices, we have unique visibility into zero-day threats. We look forward to sharing our threat insights and working with the thought leaders who participate in H-ISAC.”
“As Dellfer’s H-ISAC representative, I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance security protection across the healthcare industry,” said Peter Fonash. “The rise in threats against IoT devices has dire consequences in healthcare. ISAC provides a unique forum for security experts to come together for the collective good. With the intelligence that Dellfer can provide through information gathered from its ZeroDayGuard solution, I know that we will be able to contribute valuable information that complements what I can personally deliver based on my experience.”
About ZeroDayGuard
Designed and developed for business IoT devices’ unique requirements, the ZeroDayGuard is optimized for automotive deployments and other business sectors. The ZeroDayGuard platform combines build tools, a device agent, and an incident monitoring service. It is enabled with one operation in the development of IoT device code and subsequently can instantaneously detect root cause hacks and cyberattacks remotely in the cloud. Unlike other cybersecurity products, Dellfer’s solution approach does not use signatures or machine learning to thwart attacks, but inside-out rapid instrumentation to increase immediate precision and virtually eliminate the false positive problem that plagues many cybersecurity solutions.
About Dellfer
Dellfer is an IoT cybersecurity software company that empowers device manufacturers to embed protection against unknown threats and thwart intrusions with unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy. It meets the connected world’s need for a new, holistic cybersecurity approach that can effectively and efficiently harden IoT devices and keep them from becoming vectors for successful attacks.
Dellfer provides a proven defense against zero-day attacks by continually monitoring Control Flow Integrity. It delivers unmatched visibility to protect the connections found in everything from national security and defense systems to commercial and consumer devices. With Dellfer, these connected devices have built-in cybersecurity that keeps them from becoming vulnerabilities and threat vectors.
