Traffic Detour to Begin for T-501 Beagle Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Tuesday, July 5, for work to begin on the T-501 (Beagle Road) bridge rehabilitation project that crosses over Coxes Creek near the Milford and Black townships border in, Somerset County.



Beginning Tuesday, traffic will utilize a 4.2-mile detour that will follow Route 3015 (Water Level Road), Route 3010 (East Mud Pike, and Route 3019 (Humbert School Road). The detour will be in place no longer than August 16.



Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades.



This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





