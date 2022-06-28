Stay safe paddling this 4th of July holiday weekend

Iowa lakes and rivers will be busy with paddlers this long holiday weekend.

Paddlers can enjoy water trails that currently span 36 counties across the state via streams and lakes of all sizes and lengths. Iowa has 18,000 miles of navigable waterways, and no shortage of streams and lakes to paddle.

Check the Iowa DNR’s interactive paddling map (www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/ Canoeing-Kayaking/Where-to- Paddle) for updates on real-time hazards like downed trees and log jams, strainers and bridge construction.

“The number one hazard on the river is strainers,” said Todd Robertson, paddling instructor and Outreach Coordinator for Rivers Programs at the Iowa DNR. “Piles of trees and branches can suck a paddler in and under with little chance of escape.”

Stay safe this holiday weekend and each time you paddle with these simple safety tips.