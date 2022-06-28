Male Hypogonadism Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence and incidence of testosterone deficiency in males, surge in infertility rates, and rise in awareness of male hypogonadism treatment choices among the patients drive the growth of the global male hypogonadism market. The pandemic positively impacted the male hypogonadism market as the COVID-19 infection lowered testosterone levels in men. This led to surge in adoption of various therapies post-pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global male hypogonadism market generated $3.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence and incidence of testosterone deficiency in males, surge in infertility rates, and rise in awareness of male hypogonadism treatment choices among the patients drive the growth of the global male hypogonadism market. However, the availability of testosterone replacement treatment (TRT) restrains the market growth. On the other hand, technological developments present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1874

Covid-19 Scenario:

The pandemic positively impacted the male hypogonadism market as the COVID-19 infection lowered testosterone levels in men. This led to surge in adoption of various therapies post-pandemic.

During the initial stages of pandemic, non-elective procedures were postponed in the hospitals and clinics, due to rise in focus on surging cases of Covid-infected patients and the need to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Male Hypogonadism Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1874?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global male hypogonadism market based on therapy, drug delivery, type, and region.

Based on type, the pituitary disorders segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including klinefelters syndrome, kallmann syndrome, and others.

Based on therapy, the testosterone replacement therapy segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global male hypogonadism market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the gonadotropin and gonadotropin releasing hormone therapy segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1874

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global male hypogonadism market analyzed in the research include Allergan PLC., Eli Lily & Company, Bayer AG, Ferring Holdings SA, Endo Iternational PLC., Merck & Co. Inc., Finox Biotech, Perrigo Company PLC., Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.