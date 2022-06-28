Small Cell 5G Network Market Growing at 28.7% CAGR by 2028 – User demand is Driving Growth
Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Small Cell 5G Network Market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas.
CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises. Increased government funding for development of 5G infrastructure is another key factor driving growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, the telecom ministry of the Government of India announced auctioning of 5G spectrum worth over USD 40 Billion. In 2020, South Korea launched the first Small Cell 5G network and aims to convert 60% of all the mobile subscriptions to 5G network by 2025.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
Ericsson
Huawei
ZTE
Cisco
NEC
Nokia
CommScope
Airspan Networks
ip.access, and Corning.
Some Key Highlights from Report
In April 2020, Ericsson and GCI entered into a partnership with an aim to deploy 5G small cell sites in Anchorage, USA and upgrade to 5-band 5G NR solution.
In February 2020, CommScope upgraded its small cell solution OneCell with the introduction of new radio points, open interfaces and virtualized RAN functions.
In October 2019, 5G full-series solutions was launched by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum.
North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, which is expected to further increase to a significant extent during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the positive approach of key players in the region such as Sprint and T-Mobile for commercialization of 5G networks. Increase in government funding for research and development of 5G infrastructure in countries of the region is also a key factor supporting market growth.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global small cell 5G network market based on radio technology, cell type, deployment mode, end use, and region.
Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
5G New Radio (NR) Standalone
5G NR Non-Standalone
Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Picocells
Femtocells
Microcells
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Outdoor
Indoor
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Smart City
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Sweden
Finland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
