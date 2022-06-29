Ironstone Product Development (IPD) announces the appointment of Liz Munro as Chief Operating Officer

Medical device consulting firm Ironstone Product Development Inc. (IPD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Munro as Chief Operating Officer.

I’ve been impressed and inspired by the broad portfolio of life-changing innovations that IPD clients are bringing to market for clinicians and their patients.” — Liz Munro

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical device consulting firm Ironstone Product Development Inc. (IPD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Munro as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Liz will support further expansion of the business, which was recently recognized as a Growth 500 company, one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, and is Canada’s only full-service medical device consultancy, offering regulatory affairs consulting, clinical trial design, and turnkey product development.

“Liz’s experience as a founder of a successful publicly traded medical device company gives her a unique perspective and deep understanding of our clients’ needs from the early stages of research and development through to production and commercial success,” says IPD’s President, Joel Ironstone. “We look forward to adding Liz’s expertise to our team, and expect that she will play an integral role as we continue to scale our business and help optimize our clients’ approach to bringing innovative, disruptive medical device products to market.”

Liz brings extensive hands-on experience across the complete lifecycle of innovative medical device development and commercialization. As co-founder of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK), Liz played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling the business, leading both product development and regulatory teams, most recently as the President of Canadian Operations. Prior to Perimeter, Liz held technical and management positions at Tornado Spectral Systems and the Ontario Centres of Excellence. Liz holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics from McGill University and a Masters of Applied Science in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto, as well as several patents in the field of biomedical imaging.

“IPD has deep expertise in all aspects of medical device development, making them a powerful resource for companies looking to streamline their development processes and accelerate their timelines to market,” says Liz. “I’ve been impressed and inspired by the broad portfolio of life-changing innovations that IPD clients are bringing to market for clinicians and their patients. I couldn’t be more excited to join this talented and dedicated team, at a pivotal period of growth and success for the company.”



About Ironstone Product Development:

Ironstone Product Development (IPD) is a Growth 500 fastest growing company, and Canada’s only full-service medical device consultancy. IPD is a trusted partner of entrepreneurs and established companies, assisting clients with all aspects of medical device and health product development and commercialization. IPD’s services include technology design and assessment; implementation and optimization of medical device quality management systems; strategic product definition and product development planning; market analysis and due diligence; clinical study design and execution; regulatory assessment and pre-submission engagement; and complete preparation of regulatory submissions.

IPD’s team of engineers, clinicians, and regulatory experts have meaningfully contributed to products in a broad array of application areas including neurology, critical care, medical imaging, women’s health, anesthesia, and diagnostics, from concept through commercialization. These products have changed the practice of healthcare and have generated more than $2B in revenue for the companies involved.

For more information, please visit www.ironstonepd.com.