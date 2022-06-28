HIT Holdings Inc. will bring its revolutionary DCN Vending machines to Doha at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event
HIT will bring its Smart Vending to Doha at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event to expand and accelerate the commercialization of the DCN vending technology
World-class 55” touch screen vending machines coming to Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIT Holdings Inc. to bring approximately 80 of its world-class 55” touch screen vending machines to Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event.
— HIT
Features include Products Directory, M-Commerce, Mobile Payment Gateway, Crypto Currencies Wallet, Brand's connectivity with consumers, Digital Marketing, and Digital Notifications.
This effort represents a significant step toward HIT Holdings and BeMotion realizing a shared vision of intelligent digital vending, re-shaping where and how consumers purchase products.
“We are honored to showcase our industry-leading vending machines during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event. They will showcase world-class functionality, technology, and user experience during one of the most important sporting events globally. Our clients and sponsors will be afforded a new medium for customer engagement and brand building”, said Hussein Abu Hassan, Co-Founder, and President of HIT Holdings.
About HIT Holdings Inc: https://hitinc.io/
HIT Holdings Inc is a Miami- Florida-based corporation focused on new technologies and high innovation. We selectively onboard museum-grade assets that have the potential to appreciate over time by expanding your access to a larger community of collectors. HIT Provides blue-chip grade access for such assets to have liquidity and real-time participation.
About DCN Vending & Marketplace. https://www.dcnvending.com/ - https://www.bemotioninc.com/
DCN is a Partner of HIT Holdings Inc., established in 2019 as an innovative, intelligent digital vending provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, NFTs, Electronics, and Health & Fitness Products.
Sheila Ruschel
HIT Holdings / HIT Studios
info@hitinc.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other