U.S. Citizen Diplomats Take the Lead to Address Community Issues Across the United States and the World

The U.S. Department of State announced today that 65 U.S. citizen diplomats and 33 international partners, all alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, will receive federal grants through the Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF) to implement public service projects with an aim to address key global issues and foster mutual understanding. The 2022 winning projects include those focused on breaking down cultural barriers, addressing the root causes of human trafficking, supporting sustainable development efforts, empowering women leaders from rural communities, and more. See the full list of winning projects here.

Since 2019, 189 teams of U.S. Exchange Alumni have been granted over $1.5 million for their CDAF projects, making an impact on the United States and around the world. This year’s alumni teams submitted public service project proposals addressing the themes of environmental protection, strengthening democratic institutions, fostering alumni networks, increasing outreach to underserved communities, and building community through arts, sports, language, and technology. The 2022 CDAF winners will implement their projects over the next six months, with all grant-funded activities completed in December 2022.

The U.S. Department of State’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund is implemented in partnership with Global Ties U.S. For further information, please contact eca-press@state.gov. Follow #CDAF and #ExchangeAlumni on social media for success stories and opportunities to attend events hosted by our CDAF winners.