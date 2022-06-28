How did economic policy affect children’s well-being during COVID-19?

By Anna Aizer, Claudia Persico, David Wessel

Economic shocks can have outsized effects on children, interrupting their growth and development. How well did policy buffer households with children from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 downturn? How did changes in areas like childcare, food and nutrition, and health insurance affect children’s well-being? On this episode of Recession Remedies podcast, host David Wessel is joined by Anna Aizer, professor at Brown University and co-director of the National Bureau of Economic Research Program on Children, and Claudia Persico, assistant professor at American University.

