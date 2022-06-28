The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration Begins Coordination of Care with PicassoMD
The fragmented nature of medicine prevents providers from helping their patients get better care.

The current state of healthcare is fragmented between primary care providers and specialists, with increasing healthcare costs and poorer patient outcomes.
The current state of healthcare is fragmented between primary care providers and specialists, with increasing healthcare costs and poorer patient outcomes. This stems from siloed workflows and the inability for PCPs and specialists to seamlessly collaborate on the health of a shared patient. PicassoMD aims to remove the barriers to care coordination. The vision is to create a connected, value-based community of providers who can collaborate to optimize patient outcomes.
Designed by practitioners for practitioners, PicassoMD is helping reduce the $50 billion wasted annually on unnecessary ER and specialist visits through two major features. First, through the 'curbside' feature, the platform instantly connects primary care providers with trusted, local specialists to assist in triaging while the patient is still in the office. The average time for a PCP to connect with a specialist is less than 1 minute. In essence, Picasso's technology immediately transforms any primary care provider's office into a "virtual multispecialty clinic." As a result, PicassoMD has significantly reduced waste by eliminating the need for 45% of scheduled specialist visits and 90% of all ER visits.
PicassoMD's second major feature is to facilitate transitions of care through an EMR-agnostic referral management solution. PicassoMD referrals are dynamic documents that provide full transparency to patient referrals at the PCP, specialist, and administrative levels. The referral system allows for direct, synchronous collaboration amongst care teams. This streamlined communication simplifies and speeds up transitions of care between the PCPs and specialists, resulting in a 75% faster consultation time than the national average. PicassoMD believes that specialty care is local care with the ultimate goal of using tools to strengthen local relationships among community PCPs and community specialists.
The NCIDC is collaborating with PicassoMD to fulfill the vision to create a connected, value-based community of dermatologic providers that seamlessly collaborate to optimize patient outcomes and provide rapid access to the NCIDC's total dermatologic solution.
Many of North Carolina's independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative, designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a vast number of dermatology care providers spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a more extensive clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative, in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offer a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery, including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve an estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies at a lower cost.
