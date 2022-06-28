The White Dress Project’s Founder Testifies At House Committee on Energy and Commerce Hearing
Tanika Gray Valbrun will testify as a witness for H.R. 2007 at the upcoming hearing for the House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The White Dress Project’s founder, Tanika Gray Valbrun, will testify at the upcoming hearing for the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Health. The hearing, “Investing in Public Health: Legislation to Support Patients, Workers, and Research”, will take place this Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Gray Valbrun has been called as a witness for H.R. 2007, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021.
Named after the former congresswoman, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 aims to provide research and education with respect to uterine fibroids, and for other purposes [1]. Gray Valbrun has been a strong advocate for awareness, patient education, and research to better understand why this disease disproportionately and more severely affects Black women.
“Advocacy is an essential pillar for The White Dress Project as funding for fibroid patient education and research to understand the disease is critical to improving their quality of life. The voice of the patient is incredibly powerful, and my testimony will bring greater awareness to the experiences of people living with uterine fibroids and the importance of passing the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021. I’m looking forward to being able to advocate on behalf of all fibroid patients to the members of the House committee.” said Gray Valbrun.
More than 90% of Black women and approximately 70% of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50. Black women have fibroids diagnosed at earlier ages, are more likely to be symptomatic, and are likely to have different responses to medical treatment than white women. Black women have higher rates of hospitalization, myomectomies, and hysterectomies and suffer from more post-surgical complications. [2][3]
The Investing in Public Health: Legislation to Support Patients, Workers, and Research hearing will take place at 11:00AM ET in person at the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building and via livestream.
For more information, visit https://energycommerce.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/hearing-on-investing-in-public-health-legislation-to-support-patients
About the White Dress Project
The White Dress Project is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to raising global awareness about the uterine fibroid (UF) epidemic through education, research, community, and advocacy. We fulfill this mission by advocating for research funding, highlighting reproductive health inequities, educating many on fibroids and their treatment options, and empowering a community who will advocate for their best health choices and no longer suffer in silence with this chronic illness. http://www.thewhitedressproject.org.
