Governor Dunleavy Schedules Press Conference on FY23 Budget

(Anchorage) – Today, at 1:00 p.m., Governor Mike Dunleavy will be joined by members of his cabinet, and public policy leaders from across Alaska to discuss the FY23 state operating and capital budgets. This marks the Governor’s fourth state budget that continues to advance his policy goals for public safety, economic development and a fair PFD for all Alaskans.

WHO: Governor Mike Dunleavy

WHAT: FY23 Budget

WHEN: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Atwood Building, 550 W 7th Ave., 17th floor conference room

RSVP: Reporters who would like to participate by teleconference must RSVP to jeff.turner@alaska.gov.

The press conference will also be live-streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page.

###

Media Contact: Jeff Turner, (907) 310 – 4961, jeff.turner@alaska.gov