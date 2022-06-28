Unit L Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery Application Period Opens July 8; Unit M Permits Available Beginning July 21

CONTACT:

Becky Fuda, Wildlife: (603) 271-1126

Sue Perry, Licensing (603) 271-2743

June 28, 2022

Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) L during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 8–21. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits. Unit L Permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M Permit beginning July 21. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire.

Unit L Permits will be distributed through an online lottery. A two-week application period will open on July 8 at 9:00 a.m. and will be administered online only at nhfishandgame.com. The application period will close on July 21 at midnight. There will be no application fee to enter the lottery. On August 4, applicants will be randomly drawn and notified through email whether or not they were selected. Hunters who are selected may then visit the NHFG licensing site on August 4 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to purchase their Unit L Permit. Lottery winners will have until midnight on Thursday, September 1 to purchase their permit.

Hunters can visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer-ul-permits.html for more details on how to apply for these permits. Up to 2,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. These permits all come with 1 deer tag at a cost of $26. Hunters who enter the online lottery will be notified of their selection status by email on Tuesday, August 4. Those who do not receive an email confirmation should call (603) 271-2743 for more information.

For Unit M Permits, up to 4,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits. All Unit M Permits cost $36 and come with 2 deer tags. Sales for Unit M permits will begin on Thursday, July 21 at 9:00 a.m. Unit M permits may be purchased either online or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord and will be available until they are sold out.

Interested hunters can purchase Unit M Permits starting July 21:

For more information on hunting deer in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.