AMC Global hires five new research and project management team members
Custom market research firm, AMC Global, adds new talent to continue its high level of customer service and market research expertise for global brand clients
Our new team members are perfectly suited to help us continue providing comprehensive service to our existing and new customers, as well as build our ability to meet the rapid pace of new demand.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has added new members to its U.S. market research and project management teams. They have added five new hires: Paige Copple, Jessica Gines, Ameila Gulding, Lettisha Omo and Kate Soifer, whose skills and background will contribute to the company’s mission for excellent customer service and project management, as well as supporting ongoing business growth.
“Demand for custom market research services is on the rise, especially as brands seek to understand the evolving consumer landscape and the increasing complexity of many key product categories,” said Ken Roshkoff, CEO at AMC Global. “Our new team members are perfectly suited to help us continue providing a high level of comprehensive service to our existing and new customers, as well as build our ability to meet the rapid pace of new demand. The project management and research skills exemplified by our newest hires are the perfect addition to our team.”
New AMC Global Team Members include:
Paige Copple, Senior Project Director
Copple has experience in qualitative and quantitative research spanning the criminal justice, ethnography and political fields. She has worked across several industries and has particular experience in analytics and campaign messaging. She holds a Master's Degree in Crime and Intelligence Analysis from the University of Central Oklahoma.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/paige-lauren-984318226/
Jessica Gines, Research Manager
Gines has more than 10 years of experience in quantitative market research, working with a wide variety of industries in both B2B and B2C. She also has experience with research and consulting suppliers, as well as in the corporate nonprofit sector. Most recently she was with FRC Research, a Lieberman company. She holds a Master's Degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Hofstra University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessicagines/
Amelia Gulding, Associate Project Director
Gulding’s experience includes being a research assistant collaborating on several consumer opinion studies, which sparked her interest in the market research field. She is a recent graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies concentrating in statistics, sociology and English.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amelia-gulding/
Lettisha Omo, Associate Project Director
Omo brings a passion for research and statistics, working on an array of research projects while completing her undergraduate and graduate studies. She is a recent graduate from University of Houston where she earned a Master’s Degree in Sociology.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lettishaomo/
Kate Soifer, Associate Project Director
Soifer joins AMC Global with a foundation in research and analysis, along with an innate curiosity about human behavior. She has experience in survey design and qualitative interviews, as well as data analysis and reporting. She recently earned a bachelor’s degree in Cultural Anthropology from Santa Clara University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katesoifer/
For more information, visit https://amcglobal.com/contact-us/
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
